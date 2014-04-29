Video: Dan Clews Performs "Day and Night" on a 1958 Martin 00-18

This song is a journey which takes you through the beautiful English landscape to a final resolution and revelation.

A favourite from my repertoire, this is a song that I never get bored of performing.

The guitar part is a repeated right had pattern that my father taught me years ago (he called it the rifle pick).

I have since realised that he made this up and I have been underusing my thumb/overusing my fingers. Not the end of the world where identity is important. In the mean time I have now learned and continue to develop the standard Travis picking technique.

This is a sweet atmospheric song. Keen to pick up a smaller bodied guitar the 00-18 was a perfect match. Mahogany back and sides, spruce top, rosewood board and bridge. Classic solid mahogany voice with crisp attack, great sustain, bright yet balanced.

Dan Clews is a British born singer/songwriter from Sevenoaks, Kent, England. He has toured in support of Level 42 that culminated with a performance in front of 5,000 people at a sold out Royal Albert Hall. The first video from his album, Tourist in My Own Backyard is titled ‘That’s Enough For Me’ and features Clews driving around the Kent countryside 1950’s Triumph Tiger Cub with leather cap and gloves to match! George Martin Music Publishing has signed an admin deal with Eagle iMusic (the new publishing arm of Eagle Rock) who will now work closely with Clews on syncs and exploiting his extremely commercial catalogue of songs. Find out more at www.danclews.com