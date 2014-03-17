Video: Dan Clews Plays "Take One Away" on a 1950 Gibson J200

An Americana track with a tinge of British landscape, "Take Me Away" tackles the longing to be on the road and the wish to return home.

It’s a simple strummed track with a few melodies embedded in the chords. It requires a big sounding guitar so my eye went straight to this 1950 Gibson Super Jumbo 200 Natural.

Maple all around, it sounds boxy like a railroad car, crisp and woody with haunting back tones. Think Nashville skyline.

Emmylou Harris won't be seen without one, certainly a guitar that I’d love to have in my arsenal. It really suits this song and was a dream to play.

Check it out here:

Dan Clews is a British born singer/songwriter from Sevenoaks, Kent, England. He has toured in support of Level 42 that culminated with a performance in front of 5,000 people at a sold out Royal Albert Hall. The first video from his album, Tourist in My Own Backyard is titled ‘That’s Enough For Me’ and features Clews driving around the Kent countryside 1950’s Triumph Tiger Cub with leather cap and gloves to match! George Martin Music Publishing has signed an admin deal with Eagle iMusic (the new publishing arm of Eagle Rock) who will now work closely with Clews on syncs and exploiting his extremely commercial catalogue of songs. Find out more at www.danclews.com