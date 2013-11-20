Video Exclusive: Lullwater Premieres Unplugged “Get A Life” Video

Alternative rockers Lullwater have premiered a stripped, acoustic video for their song “Get A Life.” Filmed on the sidewalk right outside of the 40 Watt Club in their hometown of Athens, GA, the band released the video in anticipation for their set at that famed venue this Saturday, November 23rd.

“‘Get a Life’ started out as an acoustic song but was recorded electric for the new album, so it was an easy transition to the unplugged version,” comments Lullwater lead vocalist and guitarist John Strickland. “We kept most of the original song structure in place. Brett brought in a delay pedal which adds a lot of depth and texture and Joe switched to thunder sticks giving us the unplugged sound we wanted."

Having just released their self-titled album, this Saturday’s performance will mark five years since Lullwater has appeared on the 40 Watt stage.

Check out the video below, and if you live in the Athens, GA area, buy tickets for Saturday’s show here.

Find tour dates and learn more about Lullwater on their official site at http://www.lullwatermusic.com