Video Finds: Chris Cornell Performs “Fell on Black Days” Acoustic

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Soundgarden’s rock masterpiece Superunknown, here’s frontman Chris Cornell and bassist Ben Shepherd performing one of the record’s standout tracks, “Fell on Black Days.”

This intimate acoustic performance was filmed for Seattle rock radio station KISW.

Listening to the track proves just how well Superunknown has aged over the last 20 years.

While generally grouped in the grunge genre, Soundgarden is known for pushing the boundaries of their songwriting with off-time meters and complex passages – and not to mention the epic lead playing from guitarist Kim Thayil. So it's no surprise that the band has gained a following from metal and grunge fans alike.

Released as the album’s fifth single, “Fell on Black Days” helped propel the band into the mainstream.

Be sure to check out the transcription for “Fell on Black Days” in Guitar World’s August 2014 issue, and enjoy the performance below!