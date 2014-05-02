Video Finds: Dream Theater's John Petrucci and James LaBrie Go Acoustic for "Another Day"

Here’s a blast from the past.

A young John Petrucci accompanies Dream Theater singer James LaBrie in this tenderly performed acoustic version of “Another Day.”

Yes, the audio is spotty, but it’s worth checking out nonetheless.

Petrucci, one of the founders of Dream Theater, is widely recognized as one of the top metal guitarists of all time. So it’s especially nice to see his stylings on acoustic guitar.

LaBrie joined Dream Theater in 1990 after he beat out several hundred other hopefuls.

The song, “Another Day,” appears on the bootleg album Acoustic Dreams, which was released in September 1995. You can find out more about that here>>

In the meantime, check out the video below!

See what the boys are up to today at dreamtheater.net.