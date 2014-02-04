Video Finds: Gary Clark Jr Plays Acoustic "Next Door Neighbor Blues"

I saw Gary Clark Jr. play at SXSW a couple of years ago. OK, I guess “saw” is loosely applied here.

There was a huge crowd and I watched from down the street while sitting on a curb.

What has been apparent since day one is that Clark knows his way around a guitar. And apparently that includes acoustic!

Clark won a GRAMMY this year for Best Traditional R&B performance for his song “Please Come Home.” And yes, I dug around and found a nice acoustic performance of that song.

But it’s this performance of a nice, gritty, live acoustic blues played on a resonator guitar that really floats my boat. It’s the “Next Door Neighbor Blues.” Whaddya think?

Find out more about Gary Clark Jr at http://www.garyclarkjr.com/