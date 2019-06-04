Guthrie Govan Performs "Taken Dreams" on Acoustic Guitar — Video Finds

Guitarist Guthrie Govan is known worldwide for his electric guitar prowess. But here’s a very cool video of the song “Taken Dreams” from his GPS release Two Seasons: Live in Japan.

Govan, who really lays it down on acoustic guitar, is joined by John Payne, who adds some supportive guitar work and powerful vocals.

Govan is known for his work with the Aristocrats, Asia (2001–2006), Docker's Guild, GPS, the Young Punx and the Fellowship as well as Erotic Cakes (a vehicle for his own music). He was the 1993 winner of Guitarist magazine's "Guitarist of the Year" competition.

Above, watch Govan and Payne perform “Taken Dreams.” If you want to see some really bitchin’ playing by Govan, skip ahead to 3:48.