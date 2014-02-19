Video Finds: Nirvana Goes Acoustic for "Come As You Are"

Even grunge sounds great acoustic.

Here's a very cool blast from the past that has Kurt Cobain and the rest of Nirvana digging in to "Come As You Are" live on MTV Unplugged back in 1993.

The song was released as the second single from the band's second studio album Nevermind in 1992.

It was the band's second American Top 40 hit, and second UK top 10 hit, reaching number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100, and number nine on the UK Singles Chart.

Rumor has it that Nirvana producer Butch Vig said that this is one of his favorites from the album, and that Cobain used the same effects pedal on his guitar that he used on "Smells Like Teen Spirit" to produce the "trippy, psychedelic, watery effect." Vig told NPR: "I think that song is about acceptance, and about misfits. You're cool no matter how screwed up you are. 'Come As You Are' is an ode to accepting someone for who they are."

Check out this acoustic version of "Come As You Are" here: