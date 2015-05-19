Video Finds: Pete Townshend Performs “Won’t Get Fooled Again” Acoustic

Check out this performance from The Who’s Pete Townshend delivering an emotional performance of the track “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

The song appears as the final number on the band's 1971 album Who's Next.

While only reaching #15 on the US Billboard Hot 100, it has since become a classic rock mainstay.

The recorded version contains swelling organs, Keith Moon’s spastic drumming, and of course Townshend’s ripping guitars, here he manages to strip these layers away to deliver an enthralling performance.

Keep an eye out mid-way through for some pretty intense Townshend-esque strumming.

Watch the performance below and enjoy!