Video Finds: You Won't Believe What This German Female Quartet Can Do!

Here’s a Video Find like none we’ve ever posted.

It’s German piano quartet Salut Salon delivering a highly entertaining live performance of "Wettstreit Zu Viert.”

The Salut Salon quartet – made up of Angelika Bachmann (violin), Iris Siegfried (violin and vocals), Anne-Monika von Twardowski (piano) and Sonja Lena Schmid (cello) – combine virtuosic chops with a comedy and charm to create a completely unconventional chamber music experience.

Playing upside down, behind the back and other crazy variations, what begins as traditional sounding classical music ends something closer to a ..hoedown?

Performing 120 concerts a year, Salut Salon have appeared in cities all over the US, Europe, China and South America. And judging from the video below – they know how to win over a crowd.

Watch the group perform "Wettstreit Zu Viert”: