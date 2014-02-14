Video Finds: Slash and Myles Kennedy Perform Acoustic "Sweet Child O' Mine"

Check this out. Slash and Myles Kennedy do justice to "Sweet Child O' Mine" in a live acoustic session in Sydney, Australia, from 2010.

Filmed live for Foxtel's Max Sessions as part of a seven-song acoustic set, the event featured a mix of Slash's solo material with a couple of Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver favorites thrown in for good measure.

The intimate gig happened at the Seymour Centre in the inner-city of Sydney with 300 lucky fans on hand to witness the magic.

Kennedy, lead singer of Alter Bridge, has been tapped as a vocalist for several of Slash's projects, including appearances on Slash's 2009 self-titled solo album and the lead vocal role in 2012's Apocolyptic Love. He definitely holds his own on vocals here.

Released on August 17, 1988, "Sweet Child O' Mine" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming Guns N' Roses' first and only number-one single in the U.S.

Check out the video here. Note how they have a chart open in front of them!