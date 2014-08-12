Video Finds: Tosin Abasi Covers Radiohead on Classical Guitar

Check out this clip of Tosin Abasi covering Radiohead’s “Paranoid Android” from 2010.

In it, the Animals as Leaders guitarist swaps his 8-string electric for a classical guitar.

Along with upright bassist Matthew Hemerlein, Abasi fingerpicks his way through a dreamy rendition of this OK Computer anthem.

The performance is all-instrumental until Hemerlein sings Thom Yorke’s vocal for the outro of the song (with some accompanying psychedelic video effects!).

Find out more about these artists at www.matthewhemerlein.com and www.facebook.com/animalsasleaders.

Be sure to check out Animals as Leaders’ latest album, The Joy of Motion, to hear a completely different side of Abasi’s guitar playing.