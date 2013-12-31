Video Finds: Unbelievable 15-Year-Old Ben Lapps Shreds on Acoustic Guitar!

Here's one that'll make you want to get your guitar out and PRACTICE!! Acoustic fingerstyle guitarist, Ben Lapps, now 19, has been performing professionally for 5 years. He picked up his first guitar at age 12, and began writing his own music, and recorded his first album, The New Color, at age 14.

Lapps was the youngest participant in the 2008 International Fingerstyle Guitar Championships and the 2010 Canadian Guitar Championships. At 17, Ben released his second full album See, the Sky, which showcases his talent in composition with especially rich, patient acoustic guitar work. Inspired by acoustic guitar icons such as Justin King, Michael Hedges, and Thomas Leeb, his music is truly unique – beautiful to listen to and mesmerizing to watch.

Find out more at http://www.benlapps.com

In this video, Lapps is only 15. He performs "Phunkdified" by Justin King

And just for fun, here's one more video of Lapps playing guitar, and messing around with a basketball at the same time.

And one more of Lapps playing guitar and cooking eggs. Hahaha!