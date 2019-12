We all know Yngwie Malmsteen can play more notes in 60 seconds than countless other guitarists.

But here he takes his unique agility and applies it to the acoustic guitar in a most tasty way.

Does this mean Malmsteen is getting soft, or dare we say it, romantic? Perhaps the latter — but never the former, as there's nothing unmanly about this performance. Not by a long shot!

Take a gander at some stunning acoustic chops. And see what's next for Malmsteen at yngwiemalmsteen.com.