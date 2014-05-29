Video: Jason Kessler Performs 12-String Version of “Aerial Boundaries”

For anyone unfamiliar with the late Michael Hedges and his groundbreaking, innovative guitar techniques, "Aerial Boundaries" was considered to be one of the most skilled six string acoustic guitar performances of all time.

Now imagine this performed with a beautifully handcrafted Lowden twelve string that releases graceful tones and harmonies from the likes of which you've never heard, and then, maybe then, you'll get a glimmer of the rare precision and potent originality that is Jason Kessler.

Now, this masterful soundscape has never been performed publicly in this way, so in homage to the wizard himself, Mr. Kessler does exactly that and goes above and beyond that which you'd expect from a contemporary musical representation.

Bringing such an elegant immersion that starts with a heart-beaten whisper of hope and guides you through an ethereal journey that embodies the soul of Hedges, yet simultaneously casting such a refreshing ray of new genius and intuitive purpose.

With the help of Director Jesse Conti of Chariot Media-Productions and Ron Keck of SubCat Music Studios, this performance piece breaks barriers. The combination of elements coalesces into an exceptional whole.

With a handful of time-tested woods, a cluster of steel strings, a master guitar architect is able to make sense of the physics involved when crafting such an instrument – a 12 string with the flexibility of a concert-classical guitar adding equivalent tonality while expanding harmonic possibilities.

The sound engineer shines within his craft and knows the power of these stunning guitars. The director knows how to tell the story through his signature emotional lighting and editing prowess, along with a crucial aspect sometimes forgotten in today's digitally fused pop-culture; the music and the very vessel that it escapes from!

This heavily melodic instrumental will not only enlighten, but will haunt you!

You can watch Mr. Kessler's finger-tapping tenacity below.

For more information, please visit www.12streetmusic.com or ww.chariotmediagroup.com