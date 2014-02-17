Video: The Loar Presents Robert Ellis Performing "TV Song"

There’s no doubt that Robert Ellis’ latest release, The Lights From the Chemical Plant has been creating quite a buzz since its release on February 11.

Produced by Jacquire King (Tom Waits, Kings Of Leon), Ellis’ 2nd album, The Lights From The Chemical Plant, continues his journey into folk music he began 3 years ago.

The songs on the new record, which range from the majestic string-adorned title track to noir pop rock and somber confessionals, both show Ellis’ growth and the various sides of this multidimensional songwriter.

The folks at The Loar were lucky enough to have this master songwriter stop in and had a chance to get his live performance on camera.

Here he is performing the cleverly written, “TV Song,” live from The Loar studio. He’s playing his modified The Loar LH-300 hand-carved archtop acoustic. Nice!

Ellis is currently on tour supporting the album, so be sure the check him out at one of these dates near you!

02/16/14Boston, MAGreat Scott

02/18/14New York, NYMercury Lounge

02/19/14Washington, DCThe Hamilton

02/20/14York, PASign Of The Wagon

02/21/14Ardmore, PAARDMORE MUSIC HALL

02/22/14Winston-Salem, NCZiggy's Rock House Tavern

02/25/14Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle Back Room

02/26/14Atlanta, GAThe Earl

02/27/14Athens, GANormaltown Hall

02/28/14Asheville, NCThe Grey Eagle

03/01/14Louisville, KYZanzabar

03/03/14Nashville, TNThe Basement

03/06/14Birmingham, ALThe Bottletree Cafe

03/07/14Florence, AL116

03/08/14Waverly, ALStandard Deluxe

03/09/14Baton Rouge, LAMud and Water

03/10/14Mobile, ALCallaghan's Irish Social Club

03/11/14Houston, TXCactus Music

03/13/14Austin, TXWeather Up

03/14/14Austin, TXSXSW

Find out more at http://robertellismusic.com