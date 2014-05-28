Video: Watch John & Jacob Perform “Be My Girl”

John & Jacob, a dynamic new band of songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and performers from Birmingham, Alabama, are thrilled to announce the release of their self titled debut album out August 12.

With songs like “Ride With Me” and “Guilty Face,” this debut is a collection rooted in the sounds of back-porch pickers and the harmonies of gospel singers.

In support of their new album, John & Jacob will hit the road with long time fan Kacey Musgraves on June 27. This past weekend, the band captivated music fans at the Hangout Music Festival, and will bring their much-talked-about live show to this year's Bonnaroo and Firefly Music Festivals.

Watch the duo perform “Be My Girl”:

Within two years of moving to Nashville, the primary creative forces in the band, John Davidson and Jacob Bryant landed a publishing deal with Major Bob Music. Not long after they wrote their first Billboard #1 song, John & Jacob were nominated for an MTV O-Music Award, toured with The Band Perry and were tapped for Red Bull's Sound Select.

Thanks to the hit prime time show Nashville, “Be My Girl” is already gaining in popularity at radio and with music fans.

Tour Dates

June 13th Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

June 19th Firefly Festival Dover, DE

June 27th Ritz Ballroom Manchester, UK *

June 29th Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands *

July 2nd Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway *

July 6th Shepherds Bush Empire London, UK *

July 8th O2 ABC Glasgow, UK *

July 10th Academy Dublin, Ireland *

July 25th, 26th and 27th The Sugar Club Dublin, Ireland **

July 28th and 29th Whelans Dublin, Ireland **

* With Kacey Musgraves

** Nashville Comes To Dublin series

More at johnandjacob.com.