Watch Five Acoustic Guitarists Cover Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” —Video Finds

Today we have five fingerstyle acoustic guitarists delivering an impromptu cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

The guitarists — Gareth Evans, Andrew Foy, Eddie van der Meer, Andre van Berlo and Peter Gergely — you may know from their many fingerstyle performance videos posted on YouTube.

And if you haven’t heard any one these guys, look them up! Each is worth checking out.

“This is a jamming take on “’Thinking Out Loud,’” shares Gergely in the video’s description. “It was recorded in February while we were all in Dordrecht (The Netherlands) for the Dutch Acoustic Guitar Event.”

We hope you enjoy this interesting take on Sheeran’s tune. Enjoy!

Check them out on YouTube:

Peter Gergely - https://www.youtube.com/user/GPeti2

Gareth Evans - https://www.youtube.com/user/G0liath1012

Andrew Foy - https://www.youtube.com/user/awfguitar

Eddie van der Meer - https://www.youtube.com/user/eddie2754

Andre van Berlo - https://www.youtube.com/user/YourGuitarWorkshop