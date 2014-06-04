Video: Watch Marc Broussard Perform New Single “Hurricane Heart”

Below, watch a performance of “Hurricane Heart,” the new single from Marc Broussard’s upcoming album A Life Worth Living.

A Life Worth Living, Broussard’s sixth studio album will be released on July 29, but beginning today, fans can pre-order the album at iTunes and VanguardRecords.com.

The album is Marc Broussard’s most personal release to date, celebrating what home means to him from his family, community and relationships.

Broussard will perform during the 63rd annual MISS USA Competition airing Sunday, June 8 from The Baton Rouge River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The trademark “Bayou Soul” of Broussard will bring a mix of funk, blues, rock and pop which will match the distinct cultural Louisiana roots the MISS USA show will feature.

Watch Broussard perform “Hurricane Heart”:

In addition, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band Horns will add even more excitement to Broussard’s opening set when the group joins him for an ultimate high energy mashup and Mardi Gras party on stage.

Broussard is currently on tour, with cities to include Seattle, WA, St. Louis, MO, Brooklyn, NY and Annapolis, MD and more dates to be added soon. For additional information and tour updates, visit www.marcbroussard.com.

The MISS USA Competition will air on June 8 on NBC (8-11pm ET). Additional performers include Florida Georgia Line and Nelly. Giuliana Rancic and Thomas Roberts team up to host the competition for the first time together as the show expands to three hours.

2014 Summer Tour

2014-06-04 Evanston, IL – SPACE

2014-06-05 St. Louis, MO – The Old Rock House

2014-06-06 Olathe, KS – Olathe Concert Series

2014-06-18 Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater 1894

2014-06-19 Fairfield, CT – Stage One

2014-06-20 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

2014-06-21 Atlantic City, NJ – The Social at Revel

2014-06-22 Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

2014-07-09 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuisuinzaal

2014-07-10 Groningen, Netherlands – De Oosterpoort

2014-07-11 Camden, United Kingdom – London St Pancras Old Church

2014-07-18 Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse

2014-07-19 Freehold, NJ – Concerts In The Studio

2014-07-20 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

2014-07-21 Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork

2014-08-15 Jackson, MS – Jackson Rhythm & Blues Festival

2014-08-16 Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

2014-08-20 San Diego, CA – KPRi Green Flash