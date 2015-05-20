Watch Mr. Positivity’s Impromptu Performances in the Streets of Chicago —Video

So… what happens when San Diego sends a little positivity to the windy city, you ask?

Here, Mr. Positivity — who appears to be a traveling, acoustic guitar playing spokesman for the city of San Diego — travels to the blustery streets of Chicago to spread a bit of happiness.

Equipped with his Taylor guitar (a San Diego-based guitar company, no less), Mr. P roams the streets creating impromptu songs for passersby.

He even brought along a sandbox, deck chairs and an umbrella, in his attempt to imitate a bit of San Diego sunshine.

Check out the video below and enjoy!