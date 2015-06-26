Watch Tommy Emmanuel, Ian Date and Ian Cooper Perform “Honeysuckle Rose”

Acoustic guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel has just released a collaborative album with musicians Ian Date and Ian Cooper.

Just Passing Through was released June 23, and features nine tracks of gypsy jazz, folk, and blues styles that highlight each player’s musicianship.

Here’s a taste of the album in video form – an amazing clip of the group performing the standard “Honeysuckle Rose.”

To purchase the album (which we highly suggest you do!), click here.

