Weber Fine Acoustic Instruments Introduces Bitterroot Aesthetic Package

Weber Fine Acoustic Instruments is pleased to introduce the 2015 Bitterroot Aesthetic Package, available for all body styles of Weber’s handcrafted mandolins, sopranolins, mandolas, octave mandolins and mandocellos.

The Bitterroot Series embodies tradition, with minimalist appointments and the highest attention to materials, construction, beauty and tone while maintaining affordability for discerning players.

Bitterroot instruments all boast a distinctive, traditional visual appearance that owes itself to the silky satin finish, ivory-bound top and Buckskin coloring that graces each model.

Tone and playability are at the forefront of these instruments’ ethos, with hand-graduated and -tuned solid Sitka spruce tops, radiused fingerboards and tonebar bracing on select models for emphasized bluegrass muscle.

Hear about the Bitterroot Two Point Octave Mandolin from Weber artist Tim Farris.

The Bitterroot package also provides exceptional value for budget-wise players needing a mandolin-family instrument that doesn’t sacrifice in any regard.

The Bitterroot Series is available now for all of Weber’s mandolin-family instruments, along with the Bitterroot Archtop Guitar that mirrors many of the qualities of its mando brethren. The Bitterroot Series models, like all Weber instruments, are handcrafted from carefully chosen domestic and exotic solid woods and built with a fine attention to every aspect of each unique instrument.

For more information on the Weber Bitterroot Series, including pricing, visit http://webermandolins.com/ or view the 2015 Weber Catalog.