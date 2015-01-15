Willie Watson Announces First Headlining West Coast Tour

Willie Watson is preparing to hit the road on the West Coast next week for his first headlining tour there.

Following a week of shows on the East Coast including sold out stops in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, Willie is heading up the West Coast for a number of dates, including shows at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, and Portland's Doug Fir Lounge.

Willie will also be joining the Avett Brothers in February for a pair of dates in Long Beach and Visalia. For the full itinerary, please see below.

To get a taste for what to expect on the upcoming tour, listen and watch Willie Watson perform "Mexican Cowboy" at Pickathon 2014:

Willie spent the final weeks of 2014 touring with Shovels & Rope, following his tour with acoustic-supergroup Dave Rawlings Machine, called "one of the hottest string bands on the planet."

Willie is touring in support of his debut solo album Folk Singer Vol. 1 which is available for purchase through iTunes, Amazon, and Willie's own website. The album is out now on Gillian Welch's Acony Records and has received acclaim from The Guardian, who called it "haunting folk that evokes the past masters" in their 4-star review.

The album was produced by the legendary David Rawlings, longtime friend and producer of Watson's previous band, Old Crow Medicine Show. "There's a lot of weight in the way Willie performs," says Rawlings. "He's had some tragedy in his life, which has informed his art. There's an emotional edge to what he does because of who he is as a human being. Willie is the only one of his generation who can make me forget these songs were ever sung before." The album features ten songs ranging from folk standards to obscure gems.

Willie Watson On Tour

Jan 20 - Napa, CA @ City Winery Napa

Jan 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Jan 22 - Arcata, CA @ Humboldt Brews

Jan 23 - Grants Pass, OR @ Rogue Theatre

Jan 24 - Eugene, OR @ Sam Bond's Garage

Jan 25 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Jan 27 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Jan 28 - Redding, CA @ Vintage Wine Bar & Restaurant (SOLD OUT)

Jan 30 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Don Quixote's

Jan 31 - Amador City, CA @ Feist Wines (SOLD OUT)

Feb 13 - Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theatre (opening for The Avett Brothers)

Feb 14 - Visalia, CA @ Fox Theatre (opening for The Avett Brothers)

More at http://www.williewatson.com