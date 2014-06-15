Ben Wright Smith Premieres "In Parallel"

At only 25 years of age, Melbourne's Ben Wright Smith has an impressive number of musical accomplishments under his belt.

After a string of acoustic folk / rock releases which sparked the imagination of the international folk fraternity, Wright Smith found himself traveling the world and writing and performing everywhere from Melbourne to Los Angeles, Havana to Mumbai.

In 2012 Wright Smith wound up in Nashville where he shared stages at the Americana Music Festival with an enviable list of musical compatriots that includes Kasey Chambers and Justin Townes Earle.

Listen to his latest single "In Parallel" below, the title track from his forthcoming EP, out June 28.

The EP's first single, "If Living The Good Life Is Easy (Why Is This So Hard)," was co-produced with fellow Melbournian Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy, Ali Barter) and mixed and mastered by Andrei Eremin (Chet Faker). The video for the track was shot on location in beautiful Blairgowrie, Victoria by Charlie Ford and Josh McKie (Vance Joy, Courtney Barnett). Watch it below:

Ben Wright Smith will make his way to Nashville this summer where he will spend three months writing and recording his next LP with renowned producer Mark Moffatt (Keith Urban, Neil Finn, The Saints).

Find out more at benwrightsmith.com.