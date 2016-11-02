Breedlove Unveils New Acoustic Guitar Body Shape, the Concerto

(Image credit: Breedlove Stringed Instruments)

Breedlove Stringed Instruments is proud to unveil the Breedlove Concerto, a new body shape that delivers a higher level of guitar resonance, volume and intonation.

This new handcrafted shape was designed to elicit the volume of a classic dreadnought, but with more lush, complex tonal resonance and a comfortable form whether sitting or standing.

The Breedlove Concerto is crafted from responsibly harvested exotic tonewoods such as myrtlewood, mahogany, rosewood, koa, cocobolo and Brazilian. The new shape lets each wood sing in a way not heard before, with a design that increases the interior air space and reduces the sound hole size to decrease air resistance.

The new Concerto body shape offers loud, lush, textured sound, and was created using Breedlove’s proprietary new Sound Profiling technology that goes beyond traditional guitar manufacturing to dial in each piece of wood’s ideal frequency based on extensive research.

Because tonewoods harvested from different parts of a tree have varying characteristics, Breedlove precisely Sound Profiles every top and back individually to target specific frequencies. The tops are then sanded to a thinness that will deliver those frequencies. This process brings out each wood’s special characteristics to produce significant volume and a palette of distinct tonal flavors.

While the Breedlove Concerto surpasses the classic big body sound of a dreadnought, it features a more pronounced waist, making it more comfortable to hold and play while sitting, and approachable while standing. Its thinner Breedlove neck profile also invites more flexibility in finger movement across the fingerboard.

The Breedlove Concerto body shape is currently available in the Breedlove Oregon series and will be integrated into other Breedlove series starting January 1, 2017. Current models include the Oregon Concerto E Sitka Spruce-Myrtlewood and the Oregon Concerto E Myrtlewood-Myrtlewood.

Check out a sneak preview of the Breedlove Concerto in the video below, and learn more at breedlovesound.com.