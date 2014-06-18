Buddy Announces New Album ‘Last Call For The Quiet Life’

Los Angeles-based band Buddy is excited to announce the release of Last Call For The Quiet Life out August 19.

Buddy is currently on tour supporting Ben Ottewell of Gomez.

The tour will make stops in major markets such as Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Atlanta and more. Check out the tour dates below.

Having been locked away writing and recording their upcoming album, the band is eagerly anticipating playing both old and new songs at the upcoming shows.

Take a listen to new track “Weak Currents”:

Buddy is a Portland-born musician who relocated to Los Angeles in 2002, the band evolved from an acoustic project to a full-fledged rock outfit. It was an aesthetic that the group, which came together in 2006 when Buddy was asked to open for Tommy Stinson but couldn't play guitar with a broken arm and needed a backing band, honed during their live shows on stages around LA and on tour across the country for several years.

When Buddy began writing material for a second full-length the musical goals felt fuzzy, the lines between acoustic singer-songwriter and rock band blurred. Buddy and his band recorded an entire new album in 2009 and, after touring with Gomez in 2010, determined to scrap it.

Buddy spent the next year feeling lost, uncertain how to proceed with the band, unsure of where to take the music. He was searching for a new beginning, one that felt organic to him as a musician. It turned out that collaboration was the key to hitting the restart button.

Five tracks from the unreleased album did eventually emerge in 2012 as the Campfire EP, but Buddy needed a new inspiration for his second album. In 2012, Buddy and Will Golden started writing and recording together in Los Angeles. It was a harmonious partnership, with Will leading the charge on much of the album's production. The songs were bigger and fuller, propelled by more electronic elements than Buddy had previously employed.

The album itself, Last Call For The Quiet Life, reflects Buddy's struggle and reconciliation with himself over the past few years. For him, the songs are a sort of confessional therapy, a place to channel the issues and ideas that plague his mind. One song, "Anchor," even began as a poem Buddy had written, which was a new method of songwriting for him. The album's title is derived from a line in the album's first track, embodying the idea that you never know how long the window of opportunity will be open. The music itself embraces a more up-tempo rock vibe that reflects Buddy's live performance, each instrument layering together to create a buoyant but introspective indie pop vibe.

Last Call For The Quiet Life features several guest musicians including Michelle Branch, Cary Brothers and Holly Conlan, who lend their voices to the soaring melodies.

UPCOMING BUDDY TOUR DATES

June 17 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 at Berklee

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

June 19 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

June 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

June 22 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Linsley

For more info, please visit iamyourbuddy.com.