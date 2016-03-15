Bullet for My Valentine’s Matt Tuck Plays Guitar While Skydiving, Dog Sledding

Matt Tuck, the lead singer for Bullet for My Valentine, embraced the most extreme Jägermeister Ice Cold Gig challenge to date and accomplished a bizarre world first: He played one long, continuous gig on land, sea and air.

Acosutic guitar in hand, Tuck jumped out of a helicopter over Norway, partaking in a bit of skydiving with three friends—who, in this case, served as Tuck's live audience.

The clip below contains audio and video from his mid-air performance. Upon landing, Tuck heads to the sea as plays guitar. He eventually finds himself on a dogsled ... and he's still playing.

“I’ve played some incredible gigs around the world, but that was right up there, literally," Tuck said afterwards.

"Jäger’s Ice Cold Gig was one of the very best and definitely the most extreme! It’s my first skydiving experience, so dealing with the excitement and nerves—even before you add in the ruthless cold—was intense but totally worth it. It’s awesome to say you did a world’s first in music, but to do it with my best mates, the guys who were there with me from the beginning, made it unforgettable. Now for a drink!”