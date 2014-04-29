Butch Vig's Emperors of Wyoming Release “Pinery Boy” Video

Newly formed Liaison Music is giving the eponymous debut from the Butch Vig's Emperors of Wyoming its first U.S. release, and in a fresh and improved form.

The 10 songs from the original European release all appear, but the band has added three new songs for the American release and re-mixed other tracks.

Engineer-mixer Alex Smolinski and singer-guitarist Kim Henry are now part of the working group.

Emperors Of Wyoming boasts a seamless melding of American roots music, country-and-western, bluegrass and folk, bridging new and old.

Cutting edge technology is used to record mainly venerable acoustic instruments. The mix of rootsy styles is spiced with subtle hints of spaghetti western, surf-music, hard rock and pop-rock into a distinctive and original sound.

Below, watch the band’s video for album cut "Pinery Boy.”

"The Pinery Boy" by The Emperors of Wyoming from Liaison Music on Vimeo.

