Christopher Owens Shares Live Video for "I Just Cant Live Without You (But Im Still Alive)"

We are pleased to share a live video of "I Just Cant Live Without You (But Im Still Alive)," a track from the new Christopher Owens album A New Testament out now on Turnstile.

The video was filmed at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles this past September for their 5 At 5 Series, presented by Ace Hotel, Martin Guitars and Show Cobra. Ace Hotel 5 at 5 series invites artists down to perform 5 songs at 5pm in a casual environment.

To herald the albums release, Christopher Owens and his band are heading on a tour of the West Coast, kicking off today in Seattle, with support from The Tyde. Christopher will also be performing live on KEXP today at 1:30pm PST. Be sure to stream the KEXP session here and check the list of tour dates below.

Christopher Owens Live West Coast Tour Dates:

10-07-14 Seattle, WA - Neumos Crystal Ball Reading Room

10-08-14 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

10-09-14 Portland, OR - Star Theater

10-11-14 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

12-05-14 Los Angeles, CA – The Troubadour

Christopher Owens : 5 at 5 : Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles from Ace Hotel on Vimeo.