decker. Shares "O.D.B" From the Upcoming Album 'Patsy'

decker. creates an expansive palette of folk, gospel, rock and psychedelia and will release Patsy on February 17, 2015.

decker. hits the road next month to cross the country in support of Patsy.

At the close of the year The Bluegrass Situation premiered the mesmerizing desert psych-folk artist's Wu-Tang inspired, "O.D.B." saying, "The rootsy rambler 'O.D.B.', off the group's upcoming record Patsy, has just enough swing to make you 'just dance / If you caught up in the holy ghost trance'."

Patsy is bookended (save for a quick intro) by “O.D.B.” and “Ol Dirty Revival,” two themed tracks that lean gospel revival over psychedelic guitar folk. Musical outliers here, in a way similar to Dylan’s “Positively 4th Street,” they fit decker.’s vision of people betrayed by the outer, unknown dwellers of their social, artistic and professional circles.

Patsy is the follow up to 2013’s much-hailed “desert gospel masterpiece,” Slider. Recorded at WaveLab Recording Studio (Neko Case, Iron & Wine, DeVotchKa) in Tucson, Patsy veers from quiet shuffles to noisy guitar jams and horn-driven ballads, but never becomes quixotic or difficult. The Phoenix New Times says, “The band’s intensity, its ability to tap into spooky Old Testament terror as well as pastoral Verde River amble, is what sets it apart from the ever-crowded indie folk populace.”

decker. Tour Dates

Fri, Feb 20 - Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress

Sat, Feb 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live

Fri, Feb 27 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room

Sat, Feb 28 - Cottonwood, AZ - Main Stage

Wed, Mar 4 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Thur, Mar 5 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

Fri, Mar 6 - Santa Barbara, CA - Velvet Jones

Sat, Mar 7 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

Sun, Mar 8 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Pocket

Tues, Mar 10 - Ashland, OR - Club 66

Wed, Mar 11 - Eugene, OR - Sam Bond's Garage

Thurs, Mar 12 - Portland, OR - Valentine's

Fri, Mar 13 - Seattle, WA - Conor Byrne

Sat, Mar 14 - Bend, OR - The Astro Lounge

Sun, Mar 22 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

Tues, Mar 24 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Social Club

Wed, Mar 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Kitty Cat Klub

Thurs, Mar 26 - Dubuque, IA - The Lift

Sat, Mar 28 - Chicago, IL - North Bar

Tue Mar 31 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

Find out more at http://deckermusic.org