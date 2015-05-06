Eddie Gomez Releases New Single, “Nothing Like This Love” —Listen Now!

Los Angeles based singer-songwriter Eddie Gomez has released his new single "Nothing Like This Love."

The retro pop track, produced by Eddie and production team The Firm, is the first release from Gomez since his 2013 hit "Monsters."

Inspired by classic soul and rock and roll, Eddie has been in the studio hard at work crafting new songs with elements of retro pop harmonies and feel good melodies.

"Nothing Like This Love" is the first taste of the new sound of Eddie Gomez.

"Before writing ‘Nothing Like This Love’ I told myself I need to feel inspired by something, by anything!" Eddie explained. "So I sat in my studio for days going through old records, old songs and artists from previous generations. I came across Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrel's greatest hits album and I just remember thinking, 'I can't believe it took me this long to find this!'“

“Every song from ‘Your Precious Love’ to ‘Ain't No Mountain High Enough’ to ‘Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing’ and so on, the whole album is amazing! I could not stop listening to their music, and I wanted to write something like that. Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrel - that duo and that album is what inspired this song. Sometimes keeping it simple can be the most impactful. I wanted to create something that would emotionally touch people the way their creativity touched me."

Take a listen here:

Eddie Gomez is an emerging Latino singer/songwriter from Portland, Oregon who currently resides in Los Angeles. His soulful roots mixed with contemporary elements of modern music have helped Eddie to refine his distinct sound. Music, entertainment and performing are in his blood, having parents who travelled throughout the country as paid folk dancers. He is a bi-lingual singer songwriter, fluent in both English and Spanish.

Upcoming Eddie Gomez Dates:

May 20 - The Avalon Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

*Jackie Boyz & Friends 90s event

June 4 - LA Live, Los Angeles, CA

*Block Party Festival

July 16th - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

*Halftime performer at LA Sparks game

Keep up with Eddie Gomez online at eddiegomezmusic.com.