Emerson Hart Announces August Tour with Tony Lucca

Emerson Hart, lead singer for the multi-platinum selling group Tonic, will continue his solo tour in support of his sophomore album Beauty In Disrepair in August.

The Voice’s Tony Lucca will also perform on select dates.

The tour begins in Phoenix on August 2 and continues up the West coast to Seattle.

The follow-up to 2007’s Cigarette’s and Gasoline, Beauty In Disrepair is an intimate collection of songs about loss, rebirth, newfound love and family, ”born out of stuff I don’t want anyone else to say.”

Produced by David Hodges (Kelly Clarkson, Christina Perri, Carrie Underwood), the album was released on BMG in April.

Watch Hart perform an acoustic version of his second single “Hurricane” below:

Emerson continues to tour throughout the summer solo and with Tonic:

6/28 Boise, ID @ Boise Music Fest

7/19 Los Angeles @ Pershing Square*

7/26 Biloxi, MS @ Goldent Nugget*

8/2 Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live^

8/3 San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House^

8/5 Los Angeles @ Hotel Cafe^

8/6 San Francisco @ Yoshi's^

8/8 Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre^

8/9 Seattle @ Vera Project^

8/22 Nashville @ Wildhorse Saloon*

8/23 Union City, TN @ Discovery Park*

8/24 Socorro, TX @ Socorro Entertainment Center*

9/13 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun*

9/27 Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino & Gold Resort*

* = Tonic

^= solo show w/ Tony Lucca

Find out more at emersonhart.com.