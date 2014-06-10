Exclusive Premiere: Andreas Varady's "Swing 42"

When it comes to talent, age doesn’t matter. If you’ve got it, you’ve got it.

And there is no doubt that 16-year-old guitarist Andreas Varady has got it in spades.

And now we’re totally stoked to share his acoustic-based song, “Swing 42,” with you.

The song is from Varady’s upcoming EP Come Together releasing June 15, and will also be included on his self-titled debut due out August 5 on Verve Records.

This energy-injected, jazzy frolic showcase’s Varady’s amazing chops. And at only 16 we can expect that while the best is yet to come, this is pretty darn incredible!

“Swing 42” is a Django Reinhardt classic, and this version features the Varady father-son duo re-creating the dueling guitars that helped make them a hit on the European festival circuit.

Hear it here:

Varady blends the accomplished technique of Wes Montgomery, soulful voicing of George Benson and Gypsy swing of Django Reinhardt.

Guitar Player put him on its cover in 2012 and that summer he performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival in front the festival’s legendary founder, the late Claude Nobs, and world renowned producer Quincy Jones, who has since taken Varady on as a protégé.

“Andreas is the complete package,” Jones said. “He’s a 360-degree musician whose knowledge and appreciation for all genres—from jazz and hip-hop to rock and pop—can be felt in his music.”

“Now that I’ve met Quincy, I’ve felt this whole big new thing has opened up,” Varady said. “He just has this positive energy and whenever I talk to the people at Verve, they also have the same positive energy. I’ve learned so much from working with all of them.”

David Foster, chairman of Verve Music Group, is equally enthused about working with Varady.

“There are a lot of ‘young guns’ out there, but what makes Andreas different is his mind-blowing maturity,” Foster said. “He thinks like a seasoned pro who has been doing this for 40 years and yet he brings a youthfulness to his music that is so refreshing.”

Varady’s omnivorous repertoire includes jazz standards, rock staples, pop selections (including a Justin Bieber tune) and Varady’s original compositions.

David Paich (Toto) produced along with Jay Oliver and Dirty Loops. Its cast includes keyboardist Greg Phillinganes, bassist Brian Bromberg, percussionist Paulinho da Costa and drummers Harvey Mason and Dave Weckl. Guests include Roy Hargrove on flugelhorn, singers Nikki Yanofsky, Kevin Ross, Drew Ryan Scott and Gregory Porter, who lends his commanding baritone to “Let The Good Times Roll.” Additionally, Nathan East, Steve Lukather, Steve Porcaro and Aleks Sever are featured musicians.

“Everything that I listen to is an influence,” Varady said. “I like AC/DC and I’ve always listened to old school hip-hop that has those cool chords and loops. You find things in their music that you can add to your vocabulary and you’re expanding the whole thing.”

Find out more at www.andreasvarady.com