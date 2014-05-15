Exclusive Stream: Dan Clews 'Tourist In My Own Backyard'

We’ve been sharing a few videos of the talented Dan Clews as he performs selections from Tourist In My Own Backyard, his wonderful new album.

Now we are thrilled to offer the exclusive album stream for your listening pleasure!

A masterful guitarist and songwriter, Clews delivers thoughtful, high energy tracks that combine sweet musical guitar riffs with sincere lyric and melody combinations. Plus some horns thrown in for good measure.

Hailing from one of the last remaining traditional strawberry farms in Kent, the ‘Garden of England,’ space and storytelling provide the inspiration and foundation for Clews’ songwriting landscape.

As well as gigging around the country,Clews has become known for his performances at his low-key ‘festivals’ held on the farm.

Clews soon found a mentor and publisher in George Martin. His early recording secured a publishing deal with George Martin Music. Sir George said, “I was introduced to Dan Clews by a friend. I have always tried to support young musicians and Dan’s music impressed from the first listen. He is too great a talent to ignore and it’s a great pleasure to be his publisher.”

Since then Clews has enjoyed expansive radio airplay, touring and TV opportunities.

With the release of Tourist In My Own Backyard he continues to solidify his role as a noteworthy songwriter and performer.

We dig it! Check it out here.

Find tour dates at more at www.danclews.com