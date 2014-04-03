Video: Dan Clews Performs "Same Old Roots" on a 1943 Martin D-18

"Same Old Roots" is a lush song influenced by the late '60s early '70s British folk era.

As a band piece it can often sound huge, so I was after a guitar that sounded like an orchestra to deliver this interpretation.

This 1943 Martin D-18 guitar is one of the stars in the collection, mahogany back and sides, spruce top with an ebony board and bridge.

This iconic golden era guitar shimmers like a river in the afternoon sun. The back tones take some finding but once you hit on them they are just incredible. It also demonstrates incredible attenuation and clarity.

Needless to say I loved playing the D-18 and found it hard to give back, way out of my price range and probably always will be, I dream of having me one of these, (stranger things have happened)!

Dan Clews is a British born singer/songwriter from Sevenoaks, Kent, England. He has toured in support of Level 42 that culminated with a performance in front of 5,000 people at a sold out Royal Albert Hall. The first video from his album, Tourist in My Own Backyard is titled ‘That’s Enough For Me’ and features Clews driving around the Kent countryside 1950’s Triumph Tiger Cub with leather cap and gloves to match! George Martin Music Publishing has signed an admin deal with Eagle iMusic (the new publishing arm of Eagle Rock) who will now work closely with Clews on syncs and exploiting his extremely commercial catalogue of songs. Find out more at www.danclews.com