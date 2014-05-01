Free Download: Ian Moore's "Agitator" from his Acoustic EP 'Aerie'

Life is busy. And Ian Moore has seen plenty of activity lately.

But he also knows how to slow things down and deliver some acoustic magic.

From the melancholy "Battle Lines" to the undeniably folky "Peregrine Blue" and the plaintive "Agitator," Moore covers the acoustic bases in a captivating way with his EP Aerie.

On Aerie, his current EP, the instrumentation is sparse, and the themes are shadowy and contemplative. Using guitar, cello, vibraphone, and voice, Moore sets a deeply rendered tone, intentionally naked and vulnerable. His passionate performance will appeal to fans of intense and meaningful artists such as the late Elliott Smith.

Listen to "Agitator" and download it for FREE!

Moore will be accompanied by Austin multi-instrumentalist Kullen Fuchs for the Midwest dates as an acoustic duo.

Take a listen to the haunting Aerie here:

Austin-bred, and now Seattle-based, Moore's diverse career spans 25 years. From his origins as a fiery young and critically acclaimed blues-rock guitarist out of Austin, to a show-stopping bandleader directing the glorious miscreants of his band The Lossy Coils to his current touring focus as an introspective singer/songwriter showcasing his talents in the beauty and simplicity of song craft, Ian’s a busy man.

Earlier in the year he recorded a guitar oriented, psychedelic rock record in Toronto with Brian Moncarz (Jimmy Bowskill, Moneen, The Darcys) which will be released down the road.

He is also currently working on a soul music EP with several of his former Austin sidemen consisting of seven cover songs. Prior to the May Midwest acoustic duo dates, he will be performing at the HIPNIC Festival with the Lossy Coils in Big Sur, CA May 9-11, alongside some of his favorite musicians and people including Rhett Miller and The Mother Hips.

In his earlier years, Moore opened tours for the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, ZZ Top and British icon Paul Weller and performed on hundreds of radio and television programs worldwide including The Late Show with David Letterman, The Today Show and a one hour Direct TV special.

05/14/14 Dancing Deer Lodge Stillwater, OK

05/15/14 Off Broadway St Louis, MO

05/16/14 Cafe Paradiso Fairfield, IA

05/17/14 Schuba's Chicago, IL

05/18/14 Kiki's House of Righteous Music Madison, WI

05/20/14 Knuckleheads Kansas City, MO

05/22/14 Blue Door Oklahoma City, OK

05/23/14 Green Apple Arts Center Eden, TX

05/24/14 Mucky Duck Houston, TX

05/25/14 Kerrville Folk Festival Kerrville, TX

05/26/14 Strange Brew Austin, TX

