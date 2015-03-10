Great Lake Swimmers' "I Must Have Someone Else's Blues" — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s a bit of a rockin’ rollick from Great Lake Swimmers. It’s “I Must Have Someone Else’s Blues” from their new release, A Forest of Arms, out April 21.

I’m not sure I’d want to try swimming in the Great Lakes, but I sure do like grooving to this song!

Love the lyrics. “Can’t help staring at my shoes. I must have someone else’s blues.” The idea that really, you shouldn’t be blue, but there you are, is offset but a hard hitting, fun and strummy groove.

Singer/songwriter Tony Dekker shares, "'I Must Have Someone Else’s Blues' was recorded later in the album-making process. It falls squarely into the 'we’re going to have some fun with this one' category. It’s a fun song to perform, and the band is already working on new arrangements for our live show. It’s a bit of a departure from some of the more heady songs on our new record."

Listen here:

A Forest of Arms is the sixth album from Great Lake Swimmers and the follow up to 2012’s New Wild Everywhere. With a surging rhythm section, razor sharp violin and flourishing banjo and guitars, Dekker and band mates have pushed their sound significantly, creating some of their most dynamic songs ever recorded.

Those familiar with the decade-long output of Great Lake Swimmers will recognize the thematic threads of beauty in the natural world, environmental issues and explorations of close personal ties that hold us together. The familiar versus the strange theme is also running through this record, both in the instrumentation and in the songwriting (“Zero In The City”, “I Was A Wayward Pastel Bay”). As with past Great Lake Swimmers albums, A Forest Of Arms was recorded in several locations over the span of several months, covering extensive new territory while remaining true to the group’s refined sound.

One of the unique and unusual locations was Tyendinaga Cavern and Caves in Tyendinaga, Ontario, where a number of the vocal and acoustic guitar tracks, including the main parts for "Don't Leave Me Hanging,” "The Great Bear" and "With Every Departure," were recorded amid haunting acoustics, stalactites, and circling bats. The violins were recorded at the Heliconian Club of Toronto, while the bass and drum tracks were largely recorded at the Chalet Studio just outside of Toronto, a unique chalet-style recording space located on 40 acres of rolling hills and trails, in proximity to the shores of Lake Ontario.

Great Lake Swimmers consists of Tony Dekker on lead vocals and guitar, long time guitarist and banjo player Erik Arnesen, Miranda Mulholland on violin and backing vocals, Bret Higgins on upright bass and newcomer Joshua Van Tassel on drums. There are several special guest appearances on the album by Kevin Kane (Grapes Of Wrath) on 12-string electric guitar, as well as backing vocals on the song “A Bird Flew Inside The House.”

Recorded and engineered by their long time live sound technician Justin Shane Nace, and mixed by the wonderfully talented Howie Beck (Feist), A Forest Of Arms also marks

Dekker’s 8th release of new material. In 2013, he released the solo album Prayer of the Woods, and in 2014, he released a tribute album for the artist-loving digital music distribution site Zunior on the occasion of its 10th year anniversary, entitled Tony Dekker Sings 10 Years Of Zunior.

Last year saw their debut headlining performance at Toronto’s historic Massey Hall, which was documented for the Live At Massey Hall series. The band also participated in the Polaris cover sessions with their version of Sarah Harmer’s “I’m A Mountain.”

Find out more at www.greatlakeswimmers.com

Canadian & U.S. Spring 2015 tour dates :

April 15 – London ON @ Aeolian Performing Arts

April 16 - London ON @ Aeolian Performing Arts

April 17 - Wakefield QC @ The Black Sheep Inn

April 18 - Wakefield QC @ The Black Sheep Inn

Apr 23 - Toronto ON @ Randolph Theatre

Apr 24 - Toronto ON @ Randolph Theatre

April 29 - Burlington VT @ Signal Kitchen

April 30 - Northampton MA @ The Parlour

May 01 - Portsmouth NH @ The Music Hall

May 02 - Boston MA @ The Sinclair

May 04 - New York NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

May 06 - Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda's

May 07 - Washington DC @ Rock n’ Roll Hotel

May 08 - Carrboro NC @ The Arts Centre

May 09 - Asheville NC @ The Grey Eagle

May 10 - Louisville KY @ Zanzabar

May 12 - Indianapolis IN @ The Hi-Fi

May 13 - Newport KY @ The Southgate House Revival

May 14 - Cleveland OH @ Beachland Tavern

May 15 - Detroit MI @ The Majestic Lounge

May 16 - Buffalo NY @ Tralf Music Hall

May 22 – Sault Ste. Marie ON @ Loplops

May 23 - Thunder Bay ON @ Crocks *

May 25 – Winnipeg MB @ West End Cultural Centre *

May 26 – Regina SK @ The Exchange *

May 27 – Saskatoon SK @ Broadway Theatre *

May 29 – Edmonton AB @ Royal Albert Museum Theatre *

May 30 – Calgary AB @ Central United Church *

May 31 – Cranbrook BC @ The Key City Theatre *

June 1 – Nelson BC @ Civic Theatre *

June 3 – Victoria BC @ Alix Goolden Hall *

June 4 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre *

* with support The Weather Station