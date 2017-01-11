NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces New A/E Model for Electric Guitarists

For 2017, the king of shredding gear, Ibanez proudly introduces a new acoustic guitar specially designed for electric guitar players: the AEWC32FM. From the company:
Inspired by the playability and appearance of the electric guitar, this is an acoustic/electric that shredders will have very little trouble adjusting to.
As part of the AEW series, the compact AEWC features a remarkably slender body (60 mm neck joint and 70 mm body end), for enhanced playing comfort. Electric guitarists will appreciate the familiar feel of the thinner-profile Ibanez style neck, and the “soft” Florentine cutaway, which allows easy access all the way to the 17th fret.
The flamed maple top presents a stunning appearance, while reducing low-end feedback at higher volumes.
As an industry leader in the use of Exotic tonewoods, Ibanez continues to innovate with the AEW series. This fresh approach features a thinner, amplification-friendly body, making them the perfect choice for the stage.
AEWC32FMFeatures:
- AEWC Thinline body
- Flamed Maple Top
- Mahogany back & sides
- Satin Mahogany neck
- Rosewood bridge without bridge pins
- Rosewood fretboard w/ offset dot inlay
- Pearl Rosette
- Black die-cast tuners
- Fishman Sonicore pickup
- AEQ210TF preamp w/ onboard tuner
- XLR & ¼” outputs
- Finishes: Glacier Blue Low Gloss (GBL), Glacier Black Low Gloss (GBK), Glacier Violet Low Gloss (GVL)
LIST: $599.99
For more information, visit ibanez.com.
