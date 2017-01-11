NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces New A/E Model for Electric Guitarists

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

For 2017, the king of shredding gear, Ibanez proudly introduces a new acoustic guitar specially designed for electric guitar players: the AEWC32FM. From the company:

Inspired by the playability and appearance of the electric guitar, this is an acoustic/electric that shredders will have very little trouble adjusting to.

As part of the AEW series, the compact AEWC features a remarkably slender body (60 mm neck joint and 70 mm body end), for enhanced playing comfort. Electric guitarists will appreciate the familiar feel of the thinner-profile Ibanez style neck, and the “soft” Florentine cutaway, which allows easy access all the way to the 17th fret.

The flamed maple top presents a stunning appearance, while reducing low-end feedback at higher volumes.

As an industry leader in the use of Exotic tonewoods, Ibanez continues to innovate with the AEW series. This fresh approach features a thinner, amplification-friendly body, making them the perfect choice for the stage.

AEWC32FMFeatures:

AEWC Thinline body

Flamed Maple Top

Mahogany back & sides

Satin Mahogany neck

Rosewood bridge without bridge pins

Rosewood fretboard w/ offset dot inlay

Pearl Rosette

Black die-cast tuners

Fishman Sonicore pickup

AEQ210TF preamp w/ onboard tuner

XLR & ¼” outputs

Finishes: Glacier Blue Low Gloss (GBL), Glacier Black Low Gloss (GBK), Glacier Violet Low Gloss (GVL)

LIST: $599.99

For more information, visit ibanez.com.

For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.