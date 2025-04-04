“A classical guitar for the modern era, with all the specifications expected by the seasoned player”: Harley Benton seizes on the Polyphia-led nylon-string revival with a versatile acoustic-electric for under $300

The new model, which boasts a sleek look, an integrated piezo pickup system, and a “warm and resonant” tonal quality, is the latest addition to Harley Benton's budget-friendly acoustic line

Harley Benton Nashville Nylon BK
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Following the ST-JAMster’s debut just last week, Harley Benton has been doubling down on more budget-friendly releases. Now, the brand has just launched the Nashville-Nylon BK, which appears to be a more affordable take on the likes of Tim Henson's signature nylon-string acoustic-electric, the Ibanez TOD10N.

Building on Harley Benton’s Nashville Nylon series, this model promises to be “a classical guitar for the modern era, with all the specifications expected by the seasoned player, but with all the comforts and conveniences of modern guitars.”

So what can we expect from the Nashville-Nylon BK? The slimmed-down body is made from mahogany with a spruce top, while the jatoba wood fretboard features 21 frets and pearl dot inlays.

As the name suggests, it’s kitted out with nylon strings – specifically, D'Addario Pro Arte. Design-wise, it sports a gloss black finish, further accentuated by cream binding – with the gold-plated deluxe tuners and Western-style soundholes all contributing to the model’s contemporary look.

Image 1 of 4
Harley Benton Nashville Nylon BK acoustic-electric nylon-string
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Aesthetics aside, according to Harley Benton, its standout feature is its integrated piezo pickup system, which includes separate controls for volume, bass, and treble – allowing players to finesse their tone and make the most of the guitar’s inherent “warm and resonant” tonal quality.

The Nashville-Nylon BK will set you back $270 and is currently available from Thomann. For more information, visit Harley Benton.

Beyond the folk, flamenco, Latin, and classical music worlds, nylon-string guitars have recently experienced a renaissance, with virtuosos in the instrumental and prog-leaning spheres – such as Animals as Leaders' Tosin Abasi and Polyphia's Tim Henson – helping them reach a whole new audience.

High-profile releases include Henson's TOD10N, while Tosin Abasi has continued to tease his highly elusive Abasi Concepts nylon-string – and shared details about what to expect from the final release.

