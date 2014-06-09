Jonathan Jackson + Enation Release New Single

Nashville-based indie rock band Jonathan Jackson + Enation are excited to announce the release of their highly anticipated new single “Everything Is Possible.”

The band is also slated to perform on the Acoustic Nation stage at the upcoming Summer NAMM Show in Nashville.

The single is available now, and you can hear a preview of it below.

To celebrate the release, the band performed the track on ABC’s The View.

In conjunction with this news, the group has confirmed the release of their fourth studio album Radio Cinematic on October 14, 2014 via Loud & Proud Records.

Take a listen to a clip of “Everything is Possible”:

The foundations of Enation started with brothers Jonathan Jackson and Richard Lee Jackson who were raised in Battle Ground, WA and moved to Hollywood, CA to pursue careers as actors at the ripe ages of 10 and 13.

Music was in their blood, as their father Ricky Lee Jackson was a Nashville recording country music artist. The brothers began to play music together over the years, culminating in the partnership that is currently Enation alongside longtime friend and the group’s bass player Daniel Sweatt. The band spent the past year recording Radio Cinematic in Nashville, TN.

