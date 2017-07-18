The Kenneth Brian Band Video Premiere of "You're Not Mine"

(Image credit: Tamarind Free Jones Photography)

You can tell “You’re Not Mine” by The Kenneth Brian Band is a song that’s itching to rock hard. But even acoustically this tune hits home with driving guitars, smart harmonies and a catchy hook. That secret sauce shines through as the band performs this track live at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

Their modern Southern rock swagger, blistering guitar riffs and dynamic live shows have made The Kenneth Brian Band a force to be reckoned with on the road, just ask multi-Grammy winning artist Lucinda Williams and ZZ Top, who the band has toured with over the past few years.

Their new studio album, With Lions, released in late May through Robo Records at the 3rd annual Malibu Guitar festival, includes rock’n’roll’ icons Steve Ferrone and Scott Thurston of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

The quartet, which includes Kenneth Brian (lead vocals, lead guitar), Travis Stephens (harmony vocals, rhythm guitar), Paul ILL (bass) and Steve Ferrone (drums, percussion), recently played the Harley-Davidson stage at 50th annual Summerfest. Prior to their performance, the guitarists were invited to play an acoustic set at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, as part of the live stream coverage of the festival from ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While at the museum, they played three tracks from their new LP. The album, which Grammy nominated musician Robert Randolph, said “…is filled with relatable lyrics that reflect what life is really about,” delivers a mega-dose of Southern rock and Americana with Kenneth’s spellbinding slide blues guitar.

This video features a live acoustic version of the single “You’re Not Mine” played on D’Angelico guitars. The song, one of 11 composed by Kenneth for the album, “was written while I was on the road headed from Nashville back to Decatur, Alabama. The lyrics came all at once, I was completely inspired,” said Kenneth. “The music was born from a riff I was playing around with. Steve Ferrone came in with this Kinks type of beat and it all just came together,” he continued.

The Kenneth Brian Band will have a couple of weeks off before they join Blackberry Smoke for several dates beginning on July 28 in Napa, CA.

For more details on the album or tour dates, visit www.thekennethbrianband.com.