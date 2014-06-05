Kevin Drew Teams with Zach Galafianakis in "You In Your Were" Music Video

Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene released his critically acclaimed sophomore solo album entitled Darlings earlier this year, and today he debuts a brand new music video for “You In Your Were.”

The video features comedian (or, in this case, music video expert and choreographer extraordinaire) Zach Galifianakis.

Galifianakis lends his typical arrogantly dry humor to the piece as he directs Drew on his "artistic" vision. Best quote, "If you're gonna sit here and sing your art shit, I'm not into it. Nobody likes good music any more!"

Check out the gorgeous and totally hilarious video for “You In Your Were” now via Funny or Die, and keep your eyes and ears peeled for another special guest.

Kevin Drew's "You in Your Were" (feat. Zach Galifianakis & Feist) from Funny Or Die

Here are some upcoming tour dates for Kevin Drew:

June 7: Field Trip Arts & Music Festival / Toronto, ON

June 8: Field Trip Arts & Music Festival w/ Broken Social Scene / Toronto, ON

June 10: The Music Of Daniel Lanois at Massey Hall / Toronto, ON

June 28: The Club Theatre Complex / Banff Centre

July 22: MacEwan Hall / Calgary AB*

July 24: Shaw Conference Center / Edmonton, AB*

July 25: Conexus Art Center / Regina SK*

July 26: O'Brian's Event Center / Saskatoon SK*

July 27: Burton Cummings Theater / Winnipeg, MB*

July 31: London Music Hall / London, ON*

Aug 2: Osheaga Festival / Montreal, QC

Aug 9: Squamish Festival / Squamish, BC

Aug 12: Bitterzoet / Amsterdam, Netherlands

Aug 13: Postbahnhof / Berlin, Germany

Aug 15: Festival Im Fluss / Basel, Switzerland

Aug 16: Frequency Festival / St. Polten, Austria

Aug 18: XOYO / London, UK

Aug 18/23: Arboretum Festival / Ottawa, ON

* with Modest Mouse

Find out more at http://kevindrewmusic.com