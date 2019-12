A previously unheard recording of Kurt Cobain covering The Beatles’ “And I Love Her” acoustically has appeared online. The rough-sounding (but nonetheless magical!) recording was found during the making of the new documentary, Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. You can listen to Cobain’s cover of the Fab Four below, and also watch a trailer for upcoming film. Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain served as executive producer for the film, which airs on HBO May 4. Find out more at www.cobainfilm.com.