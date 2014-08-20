‘Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes’ Releasing November 11

Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes (TheNewBasementTapes.com), a collaborative album project from Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops), Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes), Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Marcus Mumford (Mumford & Sons) and producer T Bone Burnett, will be released November 11 on Electromagnetic Recordings/Harvest Records.

The album was recorded in March at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, where the artists and Burnett convened for two weeks to write and create music for a treasure trove of recently discovered lyrics handwritten by Bob Dylan in 1967 during the period that generated the recording of the legendary Basement Tapes.

A lyric video for "Nothing To It" has been released today that features Dylan's actual handwritten lyrics inhabiting a surreal animated cityscape:

The album will be accompanied by a Showtime documentary premiering on November 21, titled, Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued, directed by Sam Jones (the Wilco documentary, I Am Trying To Break Your Heart). The film will present an exclusive and intimate look at the making of Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes set against the influential and historical cultural backdrop of Bob Dylan's original Basement Tapes.

Bob Dylan's original Basement Tapes have fascinated and enticed successive generations of musicians, fans and cultural critics for nearly five decades. More than a hundred songs were recorded by Dylan and musicians who later became The Band in the basement of a small house in upstate New York in the summer and fall of 1967, including many Bob Dylan future classics such as, "I Shall Be Released," "The Mighty Quinn," "This Wheel's On Fire," "You Ain't Going Nowhere" and "Tears Of Rage."

Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes is a music event 47 years in the making. The album celebrates the discovery of never-seen Bob Dylan lyrics from that legendary 1967 period and marks a creative highpoint for the album's participants - Burnett, Costello, Giddens, Goldsmith, James and Mumford - who have brought them to life nearly 50 years later. As Burnett explains, "What transpired during those two weeks was amazing for all of us. There was a deep well of generosity and support in the studio at all times, which reflected the tremendous trust and generosity shown by Bob in sharing these lyrics with us in the first place."