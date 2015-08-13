Marshall Crenshaw’s "Front Page News" —Exclusive Song Premiere

Marshall Crenshaw’s new 14-track release, #392: The EP Collection, collects standout tracks drawn from his innovative series of six 10” vinyl EPs released between 2013 and 2015.

The EP series was the product of Crenshaw’s decision to break away from the standard album/tour cycle by recording and releasing a steady stream of new music over an extended period, and proved to be wildly popular with fans.

Today we’re thrilled to share a bonus track from the collection called "Front Page News.”

With its crisp acoustic strumming and hooky, pristine vocals, the track sounds right at home in Crenshaw’s repertoire — although according to the writer, it’s origins are a bit of a mystery.

“I can't exactly remember where it came from, why it happened,” Crenshaw says.

“It sounds like it was recorded on an a DAT machine, so that means early-‘90s.”

Either way, we dig it! You can listen to an exclusive stream of "Front Page News" right here:

#392: The EP Collection releases August 21, 2015.

For more on Marshall Crenshaw, visit marshallcrenshaw.com.