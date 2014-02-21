Matt Pond Announces 'Emblems' 10th Anniversary Tour Plus Pledge Music Campaign for New Album 'The State of Gold'

Matt Pond PA is excited to announce the Emblems 10 Year Anniversary Tour, kicking off on May 1st at Grog Shop in Cleveland, OH.

This special tour will commemorate the anniversary of one of the most regarded albums in Matt Pond PA's ever growing catalog, which earned critical praise and solidified him as an artist to watch.

"We've never played all the songs on Emblems in front of a live human audience, so this is definitely exciting. I wrote the album when I first started drifting between New York and Philly. Since I haven't stopped drifting, it feels as relevant as it did ten years ago" said Pond.

Additionally - Matt Pond has launched a Pre-order via Pledge Music for the forthcoming album, The State of Gold, in which fans will be offered a glimpse into the recording process, early mixes, and various exclusives such as the Guild Guitar used throughout the recording process.

That campaign can be seen here: www.pledgemusic.com/projects/mattpond

Listen to "New Hampshire" here:

Tour dates:

05.01 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05.02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05.03 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05.04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

05.05 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05.06 - Cambridge, MA @ the Sinclair

05.08 - Toronto, ON @ the Mod Club

05.09 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05.10 - St. Louis, MO @ the Duck Room at Bhlueberry Hill

05.12 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05.13 - Kansas City, MO @ the Record Bar

05.14 - Omaha, NE @ the Waiting Room

05.16 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

05.17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05.19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05.20 - Seattle, WA @ the Tractor Tavern

05.22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

05.23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

05.24 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

05.25 - Phoenix, AZ @ the Crescent Ballroom

05.27 - Austin, TX @ Red 7

