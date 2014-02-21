Matt Pond Announces 'Emblems' 10th Anniversary Tour Plus Pledge Music Campaign for New Album 'The State of Gold'

Matt Pond PA is excited to announce the Emblems 10 Year Anniversary Tour, kicking off on May 1st at Grog Shop in Cleveland, OH.
This special tour will commemorate the anniversary of one of the most regarded albums in Matt Pond PA's ever growing catalog, which earned critical praise and solidified him as an artist to watch.
"We've never played all the songs on Emblems in front of a live human audience, so this is definitely exciting. I wrote the album when I first started drifting between New York and Philly. Since I haven't stopped drifting, it feels as relevant as it did ten years ago" said Pond.
Additionally - Matt Pond has launched a Pre-order via Pledge Music for the forthcoming album, The State of Gold, in which fans will be offered a glimpse into the recording process, early mixes, and various exclusives such as the Guild Guitar used throughout the recording process.
That campaign can be seen here: www.pledgemusic.com/projects/mattpond
Listen to "New Hampshire" here:
Tour dates:
- 05.01 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
- 05.02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
- 05.03 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
- 05.04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
- 05.05 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
- 05.06 - Cambridge, MA @ the Sinclair
- 05.08 - Toronto, ON @ the Mod Club
- 05.09 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
- 05.10 - St. Louis, MO @ the Duck Room at Bhlueberry Hill
- 05.12 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
- 05.13 - Kansas City, MO @ the Record Bar
- 05.14 - Omaha, NE @ the Waiting Room
- 05.16 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
- 05.17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
- 05.19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
- 05.20 - Seattle, WA @ the Tractor Tavern
- 05.22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
- 05.23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
- 05.24 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
- 05.25 - Phoenix, AZ @ the Crescent Ballroom
- 05.27 - Austin, TX @ Red 7
For more info, please visit: http://www.mattpondpa.com/