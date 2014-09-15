Matt Turk's "Cracked Egg" — Exclusive Premiere

Here’s a gorgeous cascading song from Matt Turk that appears on his upcoming album Cold Revival, due out October 7.

“Cracked Egg” has stark lyrics and pounding rhythms that add to the angst conveyed by this talented artist. The song builds to frenzied realization of a shattered love.

The mandolin performance and orchestration expertly create a vivid intensity.

Turk shares “’Cracked Egg’ is the opening track on the new recording Cold Revival. It's got this galloping feel expressed in the mandolin riff, acoustic guitar, driving bass and drums. For me it's an emotional tune and shares the anger, passion and commitment that love endures.”

Listen here:

A seasoned recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, eternal idealist and compassionate peace loving realist, Hastings-on-Hudson, New York based Matt Turk is a veteran performer who has engaged audiences around the world, both as a rocking bandleader and an acoustic folk troubadour.

He has shared the stage with Pete Seeger and opened for Judy Collins, The Doobie Brothers, Fiona Apple, The Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart and more.

He has performed throughout the U.S.A., Europe, Israel and the Caribbean, appearing at festivals and venues including Clearwater's Great Hudson River Revival, the Gathering of the Vibes, Atlanta's Music Midtown, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Beacon Theatre and Brooklyn Bowl.

Matt's new recording, Cold Revival, is produced by David Dobkin, also a filmmaker, best known for directing "Wedding Crashers." Cold Revival was recorded in Los Angeles at Matter Music and is an arrestingly emotional collection of songs dealing with human relationships, loss, and the redeeming power of love.

Musicians on the new album provide an impressive list of gentlemen including Russ Irwin (Sting, Aerosmith), Chris Joyner (Jason Mraz, Ray La Montagne, Sheryl Crow) and Dean Butterworth (Good Charlotte, Ben Harper) and more. Matt sings, plays acoustic guitar, mandolin and lap steel guitar.

Find out more at http://turktunes.com/