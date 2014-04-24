Moon Taxi Premieres New Video for “Morocco”

Moon Taxi has released their most recent video for single “Morocco.”

Directed by music and fashion photographer Matthew Wignall (Cold War Kids, Delta Spirit, Black Keys), the video was shot at dusk in the desert, capturing the band taking a train to Morocco during the Roaring Twenties era.

Moon Taxi’s guitarist and producer Spencer Thomson expressed, "I wrote the verses very quickly on one rainy Sunday in Nashville.”

He continues, “I never intended to write a song about Morocco, it just kind of happened."

"Morocco" is featured on the five-piece’s album Mountains Beaches Cities. Watch the the video below:

Moon Taxi have been extensively touring throughout the U.S. to promote the newest LP and will be making stops at Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Wakarusa Festival and more this summer. All tour dates listed below.

04/23 Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Season

04/25 Kingston Downs, GA @ Counterpoint Music Festival

04/26 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater w/ Moe

05/17 Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/30 Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/05 Ozark, AR @ Wakarusa Music Festival

06/06 Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival

06/29 Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

07/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Mill City Nights

07/03 Papillion, NE @ Sumtur Ampitheater w/ Umphrey’s McGee

07/05 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/11 Asheville, NC @ Carolina West RibFest

07/26 Lexington, KY @ Equus Run Vineyards Amphitheatre

08/22 Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Rib Fest

Find out more at ridethemoontaxi.com.