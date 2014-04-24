Moon Taxi Premieres New Video for “Morocco”

Moon Taxi has released their most recent video for single “Morocco.”
Directed by music and fashion photographer Matthew Wignall (Cold War Kids, Delta Spirit, Black Keys), the video was shot at dusk in the desert, capturing the band taking a train to Morocco during the Roaring Twenties era.
Moon Taxi’s guitarist and producer Spencer Thomson expressed, "I wrote the verses very quickly on one rainy Sunday in Nashville.”
He continues, “I never intended to write a song about Morocco, it just kind of happened."
"Morocco" is featured on the five-piece’s album Mountains Beaches Cities. Watch the the video below:
Moon Taxi have been extensively touring throughout the U.S. to promote the newest LP and will be making stops at Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Wakarusa Festival and more this summer. All tour dates listed below.
- 04/23 Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Season
- 04/25 Kingston Downs, GA @ Counterpoint Music Festival
- 04/26 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater w/ Moe
- 05/17 Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
- 05/30 Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
- 06/05 Ozark, AR @ Wakarusa Music Festival
- 06/06 Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival
- 06/29 Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
- 07/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Mill City Nights
- 07/03 Papillion, NE @ Sumtur Ampitheater w/ Umphrey’s McGee
- 07/05 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- 07/11 Asheville, NC @ Carolina West RibFest
- 07/26 Lexington, KY @ Equus Run Vineyards Amphitheatre
- 08/22 Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Rib Fest
Find out more at ridethemoontaxi.com.