Mountain Man Shares Harmony-Laden Cover of John Denver's "Around And Around"

Here's a little gifty from Partisan Records - a single track from Mountain Man. This harmony-filled cover of John Denver's "Around and Around" is just lovely.

The music of Mountain Man is nestled in the tradition of American folk. Molly Erin Sarle, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig and Amelia Randall Meath met at Bennington College, in the small town of Bennington, Vermont. They are from the West, Middle West and Eastern United States.

Their songs are shaped by three searching voices, encompassing harmonies and a shared belief in and love of the world. They are mutually moved to sing by their love for people, and for trees, birds and mountains, the ocean, the night, the moon, and being a woman. They all love the rambling, rumbling, rolling summer…(so do we!)

We're hoping this tidbit of delight means more will be coming from the band. In the meantime, enjoy!

Find out more about Mountain Man at http://mountainman.bandcamp.com