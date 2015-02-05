NAMM 2015 Gear Recap –Photo Gallery

The NAMM Show is always an overwhelming week of music, parties, old friends, new friends, performances …oh, and GEAR!

So much gear.

With that said, there are always highlights. The diamonds in the rough. The groundbreaking, beautifully designed and amazing-sounding products that you’re unable to forget.

Some might assume that in 2015, after decades of guitar-making, that we’ve capped out on innovation. That there is no more ground to cover. But that’s simply not the case.

The industry is led by those who can combine technology and tradition to create something timeless, expressive and, of course, musical. After attending NAMM, I’m happy to say there are many such leaders forging new ground, and the future of acoustic guitar is looking good.

Below is a photo gallery of some my favorite gear found at the 2015 NAMM Show.